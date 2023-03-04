Pathaan box office collection Day 38: Gauri Khan celebrates film’s ‘record breaking streak’ as Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpasses Baahubali 2

Released on January 25, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham witnessed a thunderous response from the audience. And, now even after 38 days after its release, it is still pulling people to the theaters. Some lucrative deals from the film’s production team, like lower ticket prices, and the buy one get one offer, are also adding to the number of repeat viewers. On its sixth Friday in the theaters, the film managed to earn Rs 1.20 cr (early estimates), as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film’s net box office collection in India came to Rs 528.89 cr.

Yash Raj Films shared the film’s overall collection. Across the globe, Pathaan has earned Rs 1026 crore with Rs 640 crore coming from India and Rs 386 crore from overseas. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan celebrated the film’s success at the box office on social media as she wrote, “Record breaking streak… #Pathaan 🔥.”

The film’s director Siddharth Anand also revealed on Friday that Pathaan has now become the highest-earning Hindi film, a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion with Rs 510.99 crore. He wrote on Twitter, “Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me…!!! Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film🙏. #Pathaan.”

Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me…!!!

Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film🙏. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/82zABOp4ar — Siddharth Anand (@_Sidharth_anand) March 3, 2023

Until Thursday, Pathaan was just a few lakhs away from becoming the highest-earning Hindi film. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film’s collection in the fifth week, “#Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5… All set to emerge HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM TODAY [sixth Fri] by crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 80 lacs, Tue 75 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 510.65 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

#Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5… All set to emerge HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM TODAY [sixth Fri] by crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 80 lacs, Tue 75 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 510.65 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YfAs2q3pRd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023

However, now it remains to be seen how well the film will hold after Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases in the theaters. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, it will hit the theaters on the festival of Holi, March 8.

Until now, Pathaan’s craze has been unfazed by the new releases. The two films which were expected to bring some joy to the Hindi film industry after Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, failed miserably and have not managed to repeat what Pathaan acheived.