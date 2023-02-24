scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Pathaan box office collection Day 30: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 1008 crore, to face off against Selfiee today

Pathaan box office collection Day 30: Shah Rukh Khan's film has been in theatres for a month now. The film faces competition against Akshay Kumar's Selfiee today.

Pathaan box office collection Day 30: Shah Rukh Khan's film has crossed over Rs 1008 crore mark.
Pathaan box office collection Day 30: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 1008 crore, to face off against Selfiee today
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been in theatres for a month, where it has been having a dream run at the box office. As per Box Office Worldwide, the YRF film has managed to collect Rs 1008 crore worldwide in its first month in the theatres. The film collected Rs 1.08 crore in the domestic market on Day 30, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its domestic collection to around Rs 520 crore.

Pathaan’s nett Hindi collection, however, is around Rs 502.10 crore, putting it right behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which made Rs 511 crore in the Hindi market back in 2017. Baahubali 2 is the highest-grossing film ever in the Hindi market.

Pathaan crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark on Day 27 and became the fifth Indian film to cross the milestone. Before Pathaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR had entered the Rs 1000 crore club. Pathaan’s success was a refreshing change for Hindi cinema, which witnessed a rather dull time at the box office last year. Apart from a few hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, not many films could manage to bring in the big numbers.

Pathaan was surrounded in controversy before its release due to its song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many religious and political activists objected to the colours of the costumes worn by Padukone and Khan in the dance number. ‘Besharam Rang’ eventually went through a few cuts ordered by the CBFC.

The film was Shah Rukh Khan’s big return to the silver screen as a leading man. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero, which did not impress his fans. This year, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Pathaan has not witnessed any major competition at the theatres so far. Previously, it looked like the release of Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might affect the Shah Rukh Khan film, but Pathaan managed to continue its hold at the box office. This Friday, Pathaan is going up against Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee. To undercut its competition, YRF has announced that Pathaan’s tickets will be sold Rs 110 on Friday.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:55 IST
A lesson from IIT | Core engineering degrees in the time of enticing non-core placements

