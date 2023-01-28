scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Pathaan box office collection day 3: Despite a significant drop, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to break KGF 2’s opening weekend record

Pathaan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer is all set to race past KGF 2 as it creates history for Hindi cinema at the box office.

pathaan box office, pathan box officePathaan box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a drop in its collection on Friday.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan collected approximately Rs 130 crore in its first two days and early reports suggest that the film has managed to collect Rs 35-36 crore on its third day, as per Box Office India. This drop in figures was likely because of Friday being a working day. It is expected that the film’s collections will rise during the upcoming weekend. With such strong figures during the first three days, the film’s three-day collection is expected to be around 160 crore nett.

The publication also suggested that Pathaan might collect Rs 250 crore nett across domestic markets by the end of Sunday, since it gets to enjoy a 5-day extended weekend. If Pathaan manages to do so, it will be a milestone for Hindi cinema’s box office.

 

By the end of the second day, Pathaan already managed to cross the Rs 200 crore (gross) mark worldwide. YRF announced on Thursday evening that Pathaan had become the “only Hindi film to breach Rs 100 crore worldwide gross box office collection barrier on two consecutive days.” The numbers declared by the producers were Rs 219.6 crore worldwide.

Pathaan’s opening weekend has stunned the audience and the trade alike. Prior to this film, such impressive collections were seen by Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) that managed to rake in Rs 193.99 crore during its 4-day opening weekend, as per Bollywood Hungama. Salman Khan starrer Sultan had an opening weekend of Rs 180.36 crore, followed by Siddharth Anand’s previous film War, which had a Rs 50 crore plus opening day, could only bring Rs 166.25 crore during its opening weekend.

Also Read |Devotion or new PR tool? Amid Pathaan’s success, diving into the vast pool of Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand spoke about creating box office history and said that one cannot plan it. He said in a statement, “Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can’t plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind,” Anand said in a statement.

He added, “For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work but filmmaking is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan.”

