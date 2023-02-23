scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Pathaan box office collection Day 29: Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster crosses Rs 1005 crore worldwide, overtakes Oscar-nominated films in US

Pathaan box office collection day 29: Shah Rukh Khan's film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the overseas market, and has earned Rs 1005 crore worldwide.

Pathaan box office collection Day 29: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to rewrite history.
Pathaan box office collection Day 29: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster crosses Rs 1005 crore worldwide, overtakes Oscar-nominated films in US
Even a month after its release,  Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to dominate all box office discourse. The film earned approximately Rs 1.09 crore on its 29th day in all languages, bringing its total domestic collection to over Rs 518.06 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi collections of the film stand at Rs 502 crore nett, which puts Pathaan just behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) record of over Rs 511 crore. Crushing numerous milestones along the way, Pathaan (Hindi) crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on its 28th day, while Baahubali 2 (Hindi) crossed it in 34 days.

The worldwide gross of Pathaan now stands at Rs 1005, with over $46.5 million (Rs 384 crore) from overseas. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark on its 27th day, emerging as the fifth Indian film after Dangal (Rs 1968.03 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 cr), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1188 cr) and RRR (Rs 1174 cr) to do so.

Also Read |Action hero, patriot, ‘Pathaan’: The recasting of Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film in every overseas market. In the US itself, Pathaan has grossed over $16.8 million (Rs 139 crore). Not just this, Pathaan has overtaken the combined US box office total of several Oscar-nominated films, including TAR, Triangle Of Sadness and Women Talking, which stands at $15.4 million.

Pathaan’s unprecedented success has instilled a sense of relief in Bollywood, as the film industry recovers from a disappointing 2022, when many big-budget films bombing at the box office. Like Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathaan was also plagued by controversy ahead of its release. The song “Besharam Rang,” came under fire for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a certain section of the audience. Nevertheless, the film weathered the storm and had a grand opening of over Rs 57 crore, which is the highest opening for a Bollywood film. Pathaan remained unaffected by the release of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which appears to be tanking at the box office.

Pathaan sees Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to starring roles after over four years. The actor has two more films lined up for 2023, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 08:56 IST
