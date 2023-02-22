Pathaan box office collection Day 28: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 1003 cr worldwide, expected to break Baahubali 2’s all-time record in India

Shah Rukh Khan has rewritten box office records with Pathaan. The spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, breached the Rs 1000 crore mark yesterday (February 21) and is still going strong in its fourth week of release in theatres. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that Pathaan earned Rs 1.10 crore on its fourth Tuesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 518.05 crore in India. Moreover, the film finally breached the Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi in 28 days, and is now chasing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) record of Rs 511 crore. The Prabhas film had crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in 34 days. Pathaan (Hindi) will add Rs 2 crore in the next two days, and is expected to cross Rs 511 cr by the 5th or 6th weekend. Currently, the film’s Hindi total stands at Rs 500.05 crore.

Pathaan has crushed several records ever since it released: it crossed Rs 100 crore in two days, Rs 200 crore in four days, Rs 300 crore in seven days, Rs 400 crore in 12 days and Rs 500 crore in 28 days. Pathaan worked phenomenally overseas as well, and has earned over Rs 377 crore in total. The current global collection for the film stands at Rs 1003 cr.

Pathaan is the fifth Indian film to have crossed the Rs 1000 cr mark worldwide after Dangal (Rs 1968.03 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 cr), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1188 cr) and RRR (Rs 1174 cr). Pathaan hit the mark without being released in China.

Pathaan’s astronomical numbers are a cause for celebration for Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to starring roles after more than four years. The actor was eagerly waiting for the film to cross Rs 1000 crore mark, as he told a fan during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. When the user asked him if Shah Rukh has any lucky number, the actor replied, “Right now any number above 1000 ha ha ha #Pathaan.”

The film didn’t face much competition over the last month. Its first real test came last weekend, when Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania debuted in theatres. While the Marvel film managed to hold its ground, Shehzada was unable to make an impact with a low start, and has managed to collect only Rs 22 crore in four days. Akshay Kumar, who witnessed a series of flops last year, is returning with Selfiee this Friday.