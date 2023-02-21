scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan box office collection Day 27: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster enters Rs 1000 crore club, becomes fifth Indian film to achieve the milestone

Pathaan box office collection Day 27: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller has become the fifth Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide.

pathaan box officePathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film is unstoppable.

Even after nearly a month in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is witnessing extraordinary box office success. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and is also slowly inching towards becoming the top Hindi-language film domestically. Pathaan has been unaffected by new releases this week, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On its fourth Monday, the film added another Rs 1.25 crore (all languages) to its nett collection in India, reported the industry tracker, Sacnilk. This brings the film’s total Hindi-language collection in India to around Rs 499 crore. It is still some way to go before crossing the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which made Rs 510.99 crore. In its fourth weekend, the film added over Rs 10 crore to its total collection in the Hindi market. On Friday, it earned Rs 2.20 crore, Rs 3.25 crore came on Saturday, which was followed by a strong Sunday of Rs 4.15 crore.

On Monday, Yash Raj Films shared the worldwide collections of Pathaan till Sunday. A tweet by YRF read, “#Pathaan streak continues to soar 🔥” as it shared that the film has earned Rs 996 cr worldwide. With Monday’s collection adding up, the film has zoomed past the Rs 1000 cr mark. As per Box Office Worldwide, the film’s domestic gross collection is Rs 623 crore and overseas gross collection is Rs 377 crore, which brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1000 crore.

Pathaan is the fifth Indian film to have crossed the Rs 1000 cr mark worldwide after Dangal (Rs 1968.03 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 cr), KGF 2 (Rs 1188 cr) and RRR (Rs 1174 cr). It is to be noted that Pathaan has achieved the feat without being released in China.

Also read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan got you to cheer for Pakistani agent, and you can’t even deny it

Shah Rukh Khan was eagerly waiting for Pathaan to touch the Rs 1000 cr mark. On Monday, he conducted an Ask SRK session during which he told a Twitter user about his lucky number. When the user asked him if Shah Rukh has any lucky number, the actor replied, “Right now any number above 1000 ha ha ha #Pathaan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

With the massive success of Pathaan, it remains to be seen if other Bollywood superstars can regain lost glory. Recently, Kartik Aaryan who saved Bollywood from being written off in 2022 with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has failed miserably with his latest film Shehzada. Now, Akshay Kumar, who starred in four flops last year, is returning this Friday with his film Selfiee.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 09:12 IST
Next Story

Certain foods can increase thyroid function, here’s what you should eat (and avoid)

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close