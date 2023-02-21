Pathaan box office collection Day 27: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster enters Rs 1000 crore club, becomes fifth Indian film to achieve the milestone

Even after nearly a month in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is witnessing extraordinary box office success. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and is also slowly inching towards becoming the top Hindi-language film domestically. Pathaan has been unaffected by new releases this week, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On its fourth Monday, the film added another Rs 1.25 crore (all languages) to its nett collection in India, reported the industry tracker, Sacnilk. This brings the film’s total Hindi-language collection in India to around Rs 499 crore. It is still some way to go before crossing the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which made Rs 510.99 crore. In its fourth weekend, the film added over Rs 10 crore to its total collection in the Hindi market. On Friday, it earned Rs 2.20 crore, Rs 3.25 crore came on Saturday, which was followed by a strong Sunday of Rs 4.15 crore.

On Monday, Yash Raj Films shared the worldwide collections of Pathaan till Sunday. A tweet by YRF read, “#Pathaan streak continues to soar 🔥” as it shared that the film has earned Rs 996 cr worldwide. With Monday’s collection adding up, the film has zoomed past the Rs 1000 cr mark. As per Box Office Worldwide, the film’s domestic gross collection is Rs 623 crore and overseas gross collection is Rs 377 crore, which brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1000 crore.

#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan @yrf @rohan_m01 #Pathaan1000crWorldWide @iamsrk #PathaanCollection after day 27 #KINGKHAN ON TOP & 500 cr Nett tomorrow 7 pm Domestic 499.05 cr Nett Hindi 519.02 cr (17.97 cr Nett south languages) Domestic Gross 623 cr Overseas 377 cr WW Gross 1000 cr https://t.co/R7x73E42KT pic.twitter.com/uIW6rXV0xk — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) February 20, 2023

Pathaan is the fifth Indian film to have crossed the Rs 1000 cr mark worldwide after Dangal (Rs 1968.03 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 cr), KGF 2 (Rs 1188 cr) and RRR (Rs 1174 cr). It is to be noted that Pathaan has achieved the feat without being released in China.

Book your tickets for #Pathaan NOW – https://t.co/SD17p6wBSa | https://t.co/VkhFng5XLL Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan was eagerly waiting for Pathaan to touch the Rs 1000 cr mark. On Monday, he conducted an Ask SRK session during which he told a Twitter user about his lucky number. When the user asked him if Shah Rukh has any lucky number, the actor replied, “Right now any number above 1000 ha ha ha #Pathaan.”

With the massive success of Pathaan, it remains to be seen if other Bollywood superstars can regain lost glory. Recently, Kartik Aaryan who saved Bollywood from being written off in 2022 with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has failed miserably with his latest film Shehzada. Now, Akshay Kumar, who starred in four flops last year, is returning this Friday with his film Selfiee.