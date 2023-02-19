scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan box office collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s film stays afloat despite Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, earns Rs 988 crore worldwide

Pathaan box office collection day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's film holds strong despite the release of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.

pathaan box officePathaan box office collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan film is holding its own against Shehzada.
Listen to this article
Pathaan box office collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s film stays afloat despite Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, earns Rs 988 crore worldwide
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still going strong in its fourth week. There was much speculation that Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would pose some competition for the spy thriller. However, Pathaan stayed afloat and still appears to be a favourite among movie-goers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday. This takes the film’s total collection past Rs 988 crore.

The film is expected to run riot at the box office on Sunday as well as the tickets are priced at Rs 200 through the weekend at various national chains. Pathaan has already rewritten box office history as it has crossed over Rs 612 crore gross at the domestic box office, and has grossed over Rs 981 crore worldwide in its first 24 days. The film collected over 16.36 million dollars in the US and Canada collectively and performed well in Europe, including UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Also Read |Jaideep Ahlawat says he was angry about An Action Hero’s failure at the box office: ‘I felt ye galat hai’

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada has managed to scrape only Rs 12 crore in two days, which is a blow for Kartik, who had witnessed glowing success with his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 in 2022. The Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania has earned over Rs 18 crore in two days, but barely showed any growth on its second day.

Pathaan sees SRK returning to the big screen after four years. The staggering and unprecedented success of Pathaan has been a huge relief and boost of confidence for Bollywood, as the film industry had witnessed only a handful of hits last year, in the midst of boycott campaigns and much slander. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Yash Raj spy universe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
Hockey sticks, astroturf, shoes: Talent hunt in Naxal-hit districts spark...
Hockey sticks, astroturf, shoes: Talent hunt in Naxal-hit districts spark...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 09:10 IST
Next Story

Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close