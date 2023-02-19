Pathaan box office collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s film stays afloat despite Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, earns Rs 988 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still going strong in its fourth week. There was much speculation that Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would pose some competition for the spy thriller. However, Pathaan stayed afloat and still appears to be a favourite among movie-goers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday. This takes the film’s total collection past Rs 988 crore.

The film is expected to run riot at the box office on Sunday as well as the tickets are priced at Rs 200 through the weekend at various national chains. Pathaan has already rewritten box office history as it has crossed over Rs 612 crore gross at the domestic box office, and has grossed over Rs 981 crore worldwide in its first 24 days. The film collected over 16.36 million dollars in the US and Canada collectively and performed well in Europe, including UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada has managed to scrape only Rs 12 crore in two days, which is a blow for Kartik, who had witnessed glowing success with his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 in 2022. The Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania has earned over Rs 18 crore in two days, but barely showed any growth on its second day.

Pathaan sees SRK returning to the big screen after four years. The staggering and unprecedented success of Pathaan has been a huge relief and boost of confidence for Bollywood, as the film industry had witnessed only a handful of hits last year, in the midst of boycott campaigns and much slander. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Yash Raj spy universe.