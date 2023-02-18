Pathaan box office collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy-thriller reaches Rs 980 crore worldwide, keeps the cash registers ringing

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s spy-thriller Pathaan has been breaking all the existing box office records and ringing in the money for almost three weeks. Since its release, Pathaan has not faced any competition but now, it is fighting for attention against Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.



According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan collected approximately Rs 2.50 crore on day 24. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has minted Rs 1.01 crore in national chains on day 24 and also added that due to the release of the newer films, the screens for Pathaan have now been reduced.

Pathaan has managed to collect Rs 980 crores worldwide after three weeks. The movie is inching closer to the $4 million mark in the United Kingdom and has minted $13 million in the Gulf, according to Box Office India. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have collected Rs 17.70 crores so far, according to Taran Adarsh.

Apart from SRK’s comeback, Pathaan’s savvy marketing campaigns and positive reviews helped in attracting the audience’s interest.

Yash Raj Films stated on Friday that the price of tickets for Saturday and Sunday will be Rs 200 rupees at select national chains. On Friday, the ticket price was reduced to Rs 110.