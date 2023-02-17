Pathaan box-office collection day 23: After a historic run, Shah Rukh Khan’s film to face competition against Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office for over three weeks and on day 23, the film reportedly earned Rs 3.50 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The publication states that the film’s domestic collection is now Rs 505.85 crore.

At the end of day 22, YRF stated that the film has minted Rs 970 crore worldwide as it became the first Hinid film to cross Rs 500 crore nett at the box office.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, this could possibly be the last hurrah for the film as it will now face competition against Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pathaan’s Tamil and Telugu versions have minted Rs. 17.20 crore so far, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. So far, the biggest Hindi grosser in India has been the dubbed version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 which earned Rs 515 crore. Pathaan is trying to take over its spot though it remains to be seen if the YRF film will be successful in achieving that.

On Friday, Pathaan’s tickets are available for Rs 110 which might see a bump in footfalls.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s comeback after four years. Talking about his comeback, SRK said in an event, “Its nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread the happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart – Aditya Chopra and Siddharth.”