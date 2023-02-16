Pathaan box office collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan film zooms past Rs 970 crore worldwide, enters Rs 500 crore club domestically

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback film Pathaan has been running successfully in cinemas for more than three weeks, but the YRF actioner seems to be in no mood to take things slow. Domestically, it will enter the Rs 500 crore club today after minting Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early estimates. Its nett total now stands at an impressive Rs 502.35 crore (all India estimate).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is breaking records not just in India, but also globally. Yash Raj Films reported a global gross of Rs 963 crore on Wednesday, and Pathaan is said to cross the Rs 970 crore mark by its 22nd day of release. The film is hoping to make it to the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, but only time will tell if it actually crosses the milestone.

But even if Pathaan doesn’t make it — it now has competition in the form of MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada — it can still take pride in being the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time domestically, having crossed Dangal’s record of Rs 371 crore a while ago. Pathaan, which marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan to starring roles, has brought a respite to the Hindi film industry, which had been gasping for breath for the last few years. Even the films of major movie stars like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan failed to strike a chord with the audience. But the fact that SRK had not been seen in a full-fledged role for several has also majorly contributed to the success of Pathaan.

After the box office failures of films such as Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, and the ambitious Zero, Shah Rukh Khan took a four-year break from acting and stopped making public appearances. Post Pathaan’s groundbreaking success, Shah Rukh is looking forward to the release of his upcoming features — Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Both will release this year.