Pathaan box office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster zooms past Rs 960 crore worldwide, sets up face-off with Baahubali 2

This Valentine’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan was showered with lots of love from his fans as they thronged the theatres to watch Pathaan again. After seeing a drop in collections on its third Monday, the film picked up again on Tuesday, witnessing a 35-40% jump in collections.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan earned Rs 5.65 crore on Tuesday, which was also Valentine’s Day, bringing the film’s total nett domestic collection to around Rs 480 crore. With this, the third-week total of the film is over Rs 38 crore, with two days remaining. This is a strong performance, as Box Office India reported that the only film to have crossed the Rs 50 cr mark in its third week is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The next few days will also give a clearer idea if Pathaan can become the highest-earning Hindi movie ever, beating the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, which is at the top with a total collection of Rs 510.99 cr.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which held the record of the top-grossing Bollywood film before Pathaan surpassed it, earned Rs 46.35 cr in its third week and is the third-best third-week earner. Now, Pathaan will most probably break this record of Dangal as well.

This weekend, Pathaan will face its first real competition with two big ticket movies, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and the MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, hitting the theaters. When Bollywood was witnessing a lean period at the ticket counters, it was Kartik Aaryan who brought people back to the theatres in huge numbers with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. If his magic works again, it would be a tough road for Pathaan to reach the Rs 500 crore mark.

The nett box office collection of Pathaan, until Monday, was Rs 493.25 cr. YRF also shared that the film’s worldwide gross collection is Rs 953 cr with Rs 360 cr coming from the international markets. On Wednesday, Box Office Worldwide reported that the film’s global collections have crossed Rs 960 crore.

Recently, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who criticised Pathaan during the “Besharam Rang” controversy, lauded Shah Rukh Khan for leading Pathaan to blockbuster success. Talking about the film during The Carvaka Podcast, he said, “Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that ‘it is my film and I am responsible for it’, which is pretty good.”