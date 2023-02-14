scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Pathaan box office collection Day 20: Unstoppable Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster crosses Rs 950 crore worldwide, is Rs 1000 crore on the cards?

Pathaan box office collection Day 20: Pathaan remains a force to be reckoned with, as it crossed the Rs 950 crore mark worldwide. Domestically, it is looking to chase Baahubali 2's Hindi collection of Rs 511 crore.

pathaan box officeShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan released 20 days ago, but even now, the film doesn’t seem to be slowing down at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action blockbuster minted Rs 4.6 crore (early estimates) on its fourth Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, which takes it closer to the Rs 480 cr mark domestically.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared that the movie remained the top choice for audiences even in its third weekend at the ticket counters, with its Hindi collections hitting the Rs 471.85 crore mark. Pathaan is also making waves internationally as well, with its worldwide collections hitting Rs 946 crore on Monday, according to Yash Raj Film’s official social handle. It is expected to cross the Rs 950 cr mark today.

Meanwhile, Box Office India shared that Pathaan has become the first movie to cross the Rs 100 crore nett mark in UP and Delhi. Pathaan is now eyeing the Rs 500 crore mark domestically, which will take it closer to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s all-time record Hindi collections of Rs 511 crore. But it might take a while to get there even if Pathaan maintains its fantastic momentum, as this Friday, two new releases will dominate the domestic market — Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada, and the MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors.

Also Read |When Dilip Kumar refused to apologise to Madhubala’s father: ‘That sorry became his ego, that was his arrogance’

Despite minor hurdles, Pathaan has done incredibly well for itself until now. The movie, which saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan return to starring roles after a gap of four long years, has single-handedly revived Bollywood, which had been languishing post pandemic. Barring a handful of releases last year, including the likes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, no other Hindi film could attract audiences. In fact, even big-ticket releases (like the multiple Akshay Kumar films, or Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha), tanked miserably at the box office.

Pathaan also happens to be the biggest film of Shah Rukh’s career. It remains to be seen if the momentum continues with the actor’s other two releases of this year as well — Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:16 IST
