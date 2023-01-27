scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film posts historic numbers on Republic Day, soars past Rs 125 crore in two days

Pathaan box office collection day 2: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has earned approximately Rs 70 crore on its second day, which was a national holiday.

pathaan box office collection, shah rukh khanPathaan box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw an uptick in its collection on Republic Day.
Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s film posts historic numbers on Republic Day, soars past Rs 125 crore in two days
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan registered the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film in India and worldwide, and it seems like the second day collections of the film have set a new record. As per Box Office India, the film collected approximately Rs 70 crore nett on Thursday, which was a holiday on account of Republic Day. This is a major jump from day one’s figures. The publication reported that the exact figures could be even higher as various sectors in the South saw huge crowds pouring in on the second day of the film’s release.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the figures are in the range of Rs 65-70 crore nett, which makes the film’s combined two-day collections more than Rs 120 crore. Bollywood Hungama, however, reported that the film has earned between Rs 67-69 crore on Republic Day. The publication reported that Pathaan might enter the Rs 200 crore club in the opening weekend itself. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the numbers from the three national multiplex chains (PVR, Inox and Cinepolis) on Twitter and claimed that on the second day, the film made Rs 32.40 crore only from these chains.

By comparison, YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan made Rs 29.25 crore on its second day of release, according to Bollywood Hungama, and the same studio’s War made Rs 24.35 crore on day two. Both War and Thugs delivered two of the biggest opening days in Hindi cinema history, but were ultimately outclassed by Pathaan.

On Thursday, YRF celebrated “the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema worldwide gross” with Rs 106 crore. Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore nett on its opening day, which was a working day. The steep rise on the second day was mainly due to the national holiday and with an extended weekend coming up, it seems like Pathaan will only see an increase in its day-to-day collection.

Pathaan saw Shah Rukh Khan return to the silver screen after over four years and so far, it seems like the fans are not disappointed with what what they are seeing in the theatres.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3 stars and declared that Bollywood was ‘back’. “First things first, Bollywood is back. Shah Rukh Khan is back. Hindi movies have been constructing the ‘desi’ equivalents of the Bond-Bourne franchise for a while now. Tiger has been ‘zinda’ in a pacy double-bill, Agent Vinod has done his bit, BellBottom has flexed and flared, but it is ‘Pathaan’ which has got the spy movie-laced-with-heavy-doses-of-patriotism bouncing off the screen, with Shah Rukh Khan acing the action avatar, flaunting the floppy-hair-glinting-aviators-eight packs (or is it twelve?) look,” read a part of her review.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 08:45 IST
Why is Rishi Sunak facing rebellion within his party over porn age verification?

