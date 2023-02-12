scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Pathaan box office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 930 cr mark globally, eyes the coveted Rs 1000 crore club

Pathaan box office collection Day 18: Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now aiming to join the coveted Rs 1000 crore club after an incredible 18-day run at the ticket counters.

Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan box officeShah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been on a blockbuster run since its release on January 25. (Photo: SRK/Instagram)
Pathaan continued its dream run at the box office even on its third Saturday, as the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer crossed the Rs 450 crore mark with ease. Pathaan, on its 18th day, clocked in estimated Rs 9.50 cr-10.50 cr in its Hindi version— a figure most Bollywood films post pandemic struggled to even open at.

According to Pinkvilla, Pathaan’s domestic total including all languages stands at around Rs 473 crore, while the India gross total has now gone up to Rs 568 crore. With Saturday’s collections, Pathaan’s worldwide figures are estimated to be around Rs 930 crore.

The film’s Saturday collections were 70 percent more than its third Friday which was a little over Rs 5.50 cr. Pathaan is now aiming to break into the Rs 500 cr club, becoming the first Hindi original film to do so. It’ll then look to challenge the Hindi version collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion—the highest so far—at Rs 510.99 crore.

Pathaan is expected to cross Rs 950 crore worldwide by Sunday and post that will aim to break into the historic Rs 1000 crore club. While the film is likely to gain some more footing on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, it’ll finally face competition at the box office next Friday with two big releases: Kartik Aaryan led Shehzada and Marvel’s Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pathaan comes as a breath of much needed fresh air for the Hindi film industry, which had been languishing post pandemic, as far as box office figures were concerned. All the films of major stars (including that of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan) tanked at ticket counter. In fact, in last year, barring a handful of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, hardly anything minted big bucks. But with the new year, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan, the Hindi film box office has been experiencing a new lease of life.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, with screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala, Pathaan opened to a blockbuster response on January 25. Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and superstar Salman Khan in a guest appearance.

