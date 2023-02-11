scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster to enter Rs 900 cr club over the weekend, might slow down in next week

Pathaan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film has brought back cheers to the Hindi film industry with Pathaan. The film is all set to enter Rs 900 crore club.

PATHAAN BOX OFFICEPathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film is a step closer to entering Rs 900 cr club. (Photo: YRF)
Listen to this article
Pathaan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster to enter Rs 900 cr club over the weekend, might slow down in next week
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It was the third Friday of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to rule the ticket counters with no contenders in sight. The film managed to earn a little over Rs 5 crore on Friday bringing the film’s total collection Rs 464 core nett in the domestic market. The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion is the highest earning film in the domestic market with Rs 510.99 crore.

Pathaan, which revolves around an Indian spy trying to safeguard his country from a deadly attack, has enticed the audience and has brought them to the theaters in huge numbers. On Friday, it collected another Rs 5.25 cr, reported Pinkvilla.

Yash Raj Film productions shared on Friday that the worldwide gross box office collection of the film is nearing the Rs 900 crore mark. It already has recorded a collection of Rs 888 crore till Friday with Rs 337 crore gross collection coming from the international markets. As per the early estimates, Pathaan will easily enter the Rs 900 crore club over this weekend. But how strong will it stand after this weekend remains to be seen as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be arriving in the theaters next week.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for turning Pathaan into a festival, shares videos: ‘Yeh to kaafi zyada ho gaya…’

Ahead of its release, Pathaan’s performance at the ticket counters was considered quite crucial for the Hindi film industry, given its lean period post-pandemic. But trade analysts were confident about it becoming a blockbuster with names like Siddharth Anand, YRF and Shah Rukh Khan coming together.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
5 Questions | Rajiv Pratap Rudy: ‘Bihar poorly covered by central s...
5 Questions | Rajiv Pratap Rudy: ‘Bihar poorly covered by central s...

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had predicted that the Yash Raj Films, which couldn’t deliver a hit last year, will “bounce back this year”. Before the release of Pathaan, he told indianexpress.com, “Siddharth Anand and YRF have never gone wrong in the urban action genre. So, whether it’s a Tiger movie or a Dhoom franchise or War, it’s a genre which YRF has always raised. Therefore, with a director like Siddharth, who fairly understands the big action set pieces and great entertainers, they will deliver a hit.” His and the prediction of many other trade experts have turned out to be true and Bollywood is seemingly out of its slumber after Pathaan’s success.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 09:05 IST
Next Story

What makes hearing-impaired badminton player Jerlin Anika Jayaratchagan a champion

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close