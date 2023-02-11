Pathaan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster to enter Rs 900 cr club over the weekend, might slow down in next week

It was the third Friday of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to rule the ticket counters with no contenders in sight. The film managed to earn a little over Rs 5 crore on Friday bringing the film’s total collection Rs 464 core nett in the domestic market. The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion is the highest earning film in the domestic market with Rs 510.99 crore.

Pathaan, which revolves around an Indian spy trying to safeguard his country from a deadly attack, has enticed the audience and has brought them to the theaters in huge numbers. On Friday, it collected another Rs 5.25 cr, reported Pinkvilla.

Yash Raj Film productions shared on Friday that the worldwide gross box office collection of the film is nearing the Rs 900 crore mark. It already has recorded a collection of Rs 888 crore till Friday with Rs 337 crore gross collection coming from the international markets. As per the early estimates, Pathaan will easily enter the Rs 900 crore club over this weekend. But how strong will it stand after this weekend remains to be seen as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be arriving in the theaters next week.

Ahead of its release, Pathaan’s performance at the ticket counters was considered quite crucial for the Hindi film industry, given its lean period post-pandemic. But trade analysts were confident about it becoming a blockbuster with names like Siddharth Anand, YRF and Shah Rukh Khan coming together.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had predicted that the Yash Raj Films, which couldn’t deliver a hit last year, will “bounce back this year”. Before the release of Pathaan, he told indianexpress.com, “Siddharth Anand and YRF have never gone wrong in the urban action genre. So, whether it’s a Tiger movie or a Dhoom franchise or War, it’s a genre which YRF has always raised. Therefore, with a director like Siddharth, who fairly understands the big action set pieces and great entertainers, they will deliver a hit.” His and the prediction of many other trade experts have turned out to be true and Bollywood is seemingly out of its slumber after Pathaan’s success.