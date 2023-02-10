Pathaan box office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 887 crore worldwide with no competition in sight

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is in its third week of release, and while the film’s collections are starting to drop now, it continues to be the only major title currently playing in theatres. The film debuted on January 25 and since then, there haven’t been any significant releases. On its third Thursday, Pathaan made approximately Rs 5.5-6 crore at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. As per Box Office Worldwide, the film has collected Rs 887 crore worldwide in 16 days.

On Thursday, YRF declared that the film has already earned Rs 452.95 crore nett at the domestic box office; the figure is now expected to be around Rs 459 crore. YRF had reported that the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 877 crore, and it looks like the film might cross the Rs 900 crore mark over the weekend.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has already surpassed the domestic collections of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) which was Rs 434.7 crore, making it the second highest-grosser in the Hindi market. The film that leads this list is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 510.99 crore. Pathaan could potentially cross Baahubali 2’s numbers during its run and emerge as the biggest ever domestic grosser in the Hindi market.

This is the third weekend for Pathaan in theatres and it will not face any significant competition until Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada releases on February 17.

Pathaan’s success at the box office is a big milestone for Hindi cinema, especially because Bollywood saw a string of flops in 2022. Films featuring big stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh bombed at the box office and there were only a handful of films that made a significant impact at the box office. Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 brought in the audience to the theatres but it was mainly films from the south, like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 that truly made an impact commercially.