Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Pathaan box office collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner crosses Rs 850 crore mark, enters list of 2023’s top 5 films worldwide

Pathaan box office collection Day 14: The action-thriller, starring Shah Rukh Kham, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has found a spot on the list of 2023's top 10 highest-grossers worldwide.

pathaan box officePathaan box office collection: The Shah Rukh Khan film has achieved a new milestone. (Photo: YRF)
Pathaan box office collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner crosses Rs 850 crore mark, enters list of 2023’s top 5 films worldwide
Director Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller Pathaan is Yash Raj Films’ highest-grosser. It is also the biggest film of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s careers. With each passing day, the film is writing new records, and on its second Tuesday, it didn’t show any sign of slowing down as it raced towards new milestones.

After making an impressive Rs 15.7 crore (all languages) on Monday, the film’s Hindi version earned in the range of Rs 7.5-8 crore on Tuesday, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings Pathaan’s domestic collection to somewhere around Rs 446 cr nett. While the journey to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India seems to be difficult, it definitely doesn’t look impossible. Currently, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) holds the record with a total collection of Rs 510.99 cr.

Also read |Pathaan's success is India's answer to hate, a love letter to Shah Rukh Khan

Not just in the domestic markets, Pathaan is taking its winning streak international as well. The film’s global collection until Monday was $103.56 million (Rs 849 cr). YRF celebrated the film’s success at ticket counters across the globe and wrote on Instagram, “An action spectacle to be gloriously remembered! #Pathaan continues to rule hearts all over…”

Industry tracker Sacnilk also shared that Pathaan is now the fifth highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide, behind four Chinese films, including Full River Red, The Wandering Earth 2, Boonie Bears: Guardian Code and Hidden Blade.

Also read |Kapil Sharma asks Anupam Kher if Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are talking about him in Pathaan: 'Ab main kya bolu?'

Pathaan is a globe-trotting spy thriller in which SRK’s titular agent takes on a mercenary played by John Abraham, in an effort to save India from a devastating attack. Deepika plays a Pakistani agent in the movie and Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia play Pathaan’s superiors.

The film has become kind of a festival for SRK fans, who are celebrating his return to the big screen in a grand manner. The actor has expressed his gratitude to everyone for coming out in huge numbers to watch Pathaan. He said during a press meet, “Thank you for supporting the film so much. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:05 IST
US approves USD 10 billion arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
