Pathaan box office collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner crosses Rs 850 crore mark, enters list of 2023’s top 5 films worldwide

Director Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller Pathaan is Yash Raj Films’ highest-grosser. It is also the biggest film of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s careers. With each passing day, the film is writing new records, and on its second Tuesday, it didn’t show any sign of slowing down as it raced towards new milestones.

After making an impressive Rs 15.7 crore (all languages) on Monday, the film’s Hindi version earned in the range of Rs 7.5-8 crore on Tuesday, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings Pathaan’s domestic collection to somewhere around Rs 446 cr nett. While the journey to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India seems to be difficult, it definitely doesn’t look impossible. Currently, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) holds the record with a total collection of Rs 510.99 cr.

Not just in the domestic markets, Pathaan is taking its winning streak international as well. The film’s global collection until Monday was $103.56 million (Rs 849 cr). YRF celebrated the film’s success at ticket counters across the globe and wrote on Instagram, “An action spectacle to be gloriously remembered! #Pathaan continues to rule hearts all over…”

Industry tracker Sacnilk also shared that Pathaan is now the fifth highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide, behind four Chinese films, including Full River Red, The Wandering Earth 2, Boonie Bears: Guardian Code and Hidden Blade.

Pathaan is a globe-trotting spy thriller in which SRK’s titular agent takes on a mercenary played by John Abraham, in an effort to save India from a devastating attack. Deepika plays a Pakistani agent in the movie and Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia play Pathaan’s superiors.

The film has become kind of a festival for SRK fans, who are celebrating his return to the big screen in a grand manner. The actor has expressed his gratitude to everyone for coming out in huge numbers to watch Pathaan. He said during a press meet, “Thank you for supporting the film so much. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”