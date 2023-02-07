Pathaan box office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster overtakes KGF 2, targets Rs 850 crore worldwide next

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which marked his comeback to starring roles after over four years, has broken many records since its release on January 25. Now, it is on track to becoming the second highest-earning Hindi-language release in the country, leaving behind Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. On its second Monday, the film added a solid figure to its total collection.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan earned Rs 9.50 crore (early estimates) on Monday, bringing its total collections to Rs 438.5 crore. If these early estimates are to be believed then the film has already crossed the overall collection of KGF 2, which is Rs 434.7 cr (Hindi). KGF 2 ended its run in Indian theaters with a collection of around Rs 960 cr and its worldwide collection stood somewhere around Rs 1148 cr.

Box Office India shared that Pathaan witnessed a 40% drop in its collection on its second Monday but that is mainly because the ticket prices have been reduced on weekdays to keep the footfalls in check. The film’s Hindi version had an 11.31% occupancy, while its Telugu version recorded an occupancy of 25.73% and the Tamil version registered 18.46% occupancy.

On Monday, the film’s producers YRF had shared that the total worldwide gross collection of Pathaan “is an incredible 832.20 crore.” Now, with no major Bollywood release in sight until February 17, Pathaan has the chance to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi-speaking market. The magnum opus’ Hindi version had earned Rs 510.99 cr.

The success of Pathaan is not just being celebrated by the film’s team but also by the Hindi film industry. Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is looking forward to the release of his debut web series Farzi, told Connect FM Canada that Pathaan’s success has taught the film industry to be confident in oneself.

Asked what the film’s success means to the industry, he said, “Money. And hopefully some confidence in oneself. I think everybody is losing confidence in themselves only. We should be confident. I think Pathaan is a result of a lot of confidence. A lot of effort, of course, and a lot of work. But they really backed themselves, right? And that’s what works.”