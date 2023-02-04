Pathaan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s film hits Rs 725 crore worldwide, massive jump expected over weekend

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which marked his return to starring roles after a gap of over four years, is ruling the ticket counters. It has been having a dream run at the box office since its release on January 25, and is also setting new benchmarks for the Hindi film industry. The action spy-thriller has already crossed the Rs 700 cr mark worldwide and is now racing towards the Rs 400 crore mark in the domestic market.

According to Box Office India’s latest report, Pathaan amassed Rs 13 crore on its second Friday, bringing its total collection to somewhere around Rs 375 cr. It just needs another Rs 12-13 crore to overtake Aamir Khan’s Dangal and become the highest Bollywood grosser of all time. Dangal’s lifetime collection is Rs 387.38 crore. Ahead of it are the Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 cr) and KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 cr). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s day 10 collections are in the Rs 15 crore range. A Box Office Worldwide report said that after 10 full days of release, the film has grossed Rs 725 crore globally.

Pathaan is expected to overtake both KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 eventually. The film revitalised the theatrical market after a three-year lull, giving hope, especially to the Hindi film industry, which was being written off by many due to its repeated failures at the ticket counters. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat released this Friday and will be facing stiff competition from Pathaan, told indianexpress.com that the success of Pathaan feels sweet, and is a reminder that people will always step out for anticipated films.

The film’s success has also made Shah Rukh “forget the last four years” when he was sitting at home. Expressing his gratitude towards the audience for showing up in huge numbers at the theaters for Pathaan, he said, “I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”