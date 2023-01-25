scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback poised to deliver Rs 50 crore-plus opening

Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan is on track to deliver the biggest opening of his career with Siddharth Anand's spy thriller.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited return to starring roles, the action-thriller Pathaan, is finally out in theatres, and fans are turning out in droves to support the Badshaah of Bollywood. After a week of tremendous response, during which Pathaan set advance sales records, the film is poised to deliver a blockbuster opening at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to hit the Rs 50 crore mark on opening day alone, which would put it in touching distance of the day one figures posted by Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (Rs 53.3 crore), Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) and the Hindi dub version of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.9 crore). Pathaan will comfortably overtake Happy New Year’s Rs 44 crore debut figure, and become SRK’s top opener of all time. Incidentally, Hrithik Roshan is expected to appear as his character from War in Pathaan, as YRF builds its shared universe of spy movies.

Also read |Pathaan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: First reactions hail Shah Rukh Khan’s entry as greatest ever

The film had sold tickets worth Rs 32 crore prior to release, and after the early morning rush, Pathaan‘s performance will depend on word of mouth and other factors. But with a holiday and a weekend coming up, Pathaan could be looking at massive numbers over the next few days.

As far as advance bookings are concerned, Pathaan overtook SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, and trailed only KGF 2 hours before going into release on Wednesday morning. This is more remarkable because it isn’t technically a sequel (although it’s a part of YRF’s spy universe) and hasn’t been released during the historically lucrative Diwali, Eid or Christmas holiday periods.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh’s first starring role in over four years. After the critical and commercial failure of his 2018 film Zero, the actor took a step back and took time to reassess his career. Last year, he appeared in cameos in three films — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra.

2023 is expected to be a big year for SRK. He’ll follow Pathaan up with Atlee’s Jawan, and then star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

