Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Pathaan box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee fails to displace Shah Rukh Khan’s six-week-old spy thriller

Pathaan box office collection: Now in its sixth week, Shah Rukh Khan's film is managing to entertain the audience more than the new releases, Shehzada and Selfiee.

pathaan box office collectionPathaan continues to rule ticket counters despite release of new films like Selfiee.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan saved Bollywood at the most crucial juncture, and continues to do so as new releases (Shehzada and Selfiee) fail to pull the audience to the cinema halls. Now in its sixth week, the film has yet again managed to entertain the cinephiles. After a promising weekend, the film registered a decent collection on its sixth Monday.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan did a business of Rs 0.80 cr on Monday, taking its total collection in India to around Rs 535 cr. The Siddharth Anand directorial started its sixth week with Rs 1.05 cr coming in on Friday, followed by Rs 2.05 cr on Saturday and Rs 2.55 cr on Sunday. Globally, Pathaan’s collection stands at Rs 1035.50 cr, Yash Raj Films shared on Monday. The overseas market has contributed approximately Rs 389 cr to the film’s total collection.

In comparison, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee which was released almost a month after Pathaan, couldn’t even come close to the spy-thriller on its second Monday. Sacnilk reported that the film earned Rs 0.35 cr (early estimates) on its eleventh day in the theaters. This brings the total nett collection of the film to somewhere around Rs 16.48 cr.

Also read |Can Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkkaar turn out to be the hit Bollywood has been waiting for?

After Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada have failed miserably in the theaters, trade experts are hopeful that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will continue the box office momentum set by Pathaan. The film, which will open in the theaters on Wednesday (Holi), is expected to earn in the range of Rs 10-12 cr on its release day.

However, it might be difficult for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to follow Pathaan’s footsteps. The film is now the highest-earning Hindi language film. It has beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 to achieve the feat. Baahubali 2 co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda was happy that it is Shah Rukh Khan who beat his film’s record. He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, Siddharth Anand @yrf and the entire team of Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!”

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:04 IST
