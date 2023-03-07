Pathaan box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee fails to displace Shah Rukh Khan’s six-week-old spy thriller

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan saved Bollywood at the most crucial juncture, and continues to do so as new releases (Shehzada and Selfiee) fail to pull the audience to the cinema halls. Now in its sixth week, the film has yet again managed to entertain the cinephiles. After a promising weekend, the film registered a decent collection on its sixth Monday.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan did a business of Rs 0.80 cr on Monday, taking its total collection in India to around Rs 535 cr. The Siddharth Anand directorial started its sixth week with Rs 1.05 cr coming in on Friday, followed by Rs 2.05 cr on Saturday and Rs 2.55 cr on Sunday. Globally, Pathaan’s collection stands at Rs 1035.50 cr, Yash Raj Films shared on Monday. The overseas market has contributed approximately Rs 389 cr to the film’s total collection.

In comparison, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee which was released almost a month after Pathaan, couldn’t even come close to the spy-thriller on its second Monday. Sacnilk reported that the film earned Rs 0.35 cr (early estimates) on its eleventh day in the theaters. This brings the total nett collection of the film to somewhere around Rs 16.48 cr.

Entertainment and action ka deadly combination #Pathaan continues to rule! Book your tickets NOW – https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/SLwCOk8TtQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 6, 2023

After Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada have failed miserably in the theaters, trade experts are hopeful that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will continue the box office momentum set by Pathaan. The film, which will open in the theaters on Wednesday (Holi), is expected to earn in the range of Rs 10-12 cr on its release day.

However, it might be difficult for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to follow Pathaan’s footsteps. The film is now the highest-earning Hindi language film. It has beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 to achieve the feat. Baahubali 2 co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda was happy that it is Shah Rukh Khan who beat his film’s record. He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, Siddharth Anand @yrf and the entire team of Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!”