scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan box office advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback poised to make Rs 40 crore on day 1, has sold 1.17 lakh tickets already

Pathaan is expected to make between Rs 39 crore and Rs 41 crore on its opening day of release at the box office, signalling a long-awaited return to form for star Shah Rukh Khan.

john abraham, shah rukh khanA still from Pathaan.
Listen to this article
Pathaan box office advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback poised to make Rs 40 crore on day 1, has sold 1.17 lakh tickets already
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan is off to a great start as advance booking opened on Thursday. The film has already sold 1.17 lakh tickets across the three national cinema chains, despite only being available at limited venues. Advance bookings will begin properly today, one week ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release in theatres.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already sold 51,000 tickets at INOX, 38,000 tickets at PVR, and over 27,000 tickets at Cinepolis — all before 11 pm on Thursday. “BO tsunami loading,” he wrote in a tweet, adding fire emojis.

Also read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s OTT release date on Prime Video revealed during court proceedings

 

A Bollywood Hungama report has projected an opening day tally between Rs 39 crore and Rs 41 crore for Pathaan, Shah Rukh’s first starring role in over four years. The actor last headlined a film (Zero) in 2018, but went on sabbatical after it underperformed critically and commercially. Zero was Shah Rukh’s fourth underperformer in a row, after Fan, Raees, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Last year, the actor delivered cameos in three films — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra.

If it manages to hit the Rs 40 crore mark on opening day, Pathaan still won’t be able to top Shah Rukh’s all-time biggest opener, Happy New Year (Rs 44 crore). But it will surpass the opening day figures of Chennai Express (Rs 33.12 crore), Dilwale (Rs 21 crore), and Raees (Rs 20.42 crore).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks

Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan will launch Yash Raj Films’ long-touted shared universe of spy movies, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 09:48 IST
Next Story

SBI PO Mains 2022 admit card released; how to download

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close