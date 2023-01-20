Pathaan box office advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback poised to make Rs 40 crore on day 1, has sold 1.17 lakh tickets already

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan is off to a great start as advance booking opened on Thursday. The film has already sold 1.17 lakh tickets across the three national cinema chains, despite only being available at limited venues. Advance bookings will begin properly today, one week ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release in theatres.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already sold 51,000 tickets at INOX, 38,000 tickets at PVR, and over 27,000 tickets at Cinepolis — all before 11 pm on Thursday. “BO tsunami loading,” he wrote in a tweet, adding fire emojis.

A Bollywood Hungama report has projected an opening day tally between Rs 39 crore and Rs 41 crore for Pathaan, Shah Rukh’s first starring role in over four years. The actor last headlined a film (Zero) in 2018, but went on sabbatical after it underperformed critically and commercially. Zero was Shah Rukh’s fourth underperformer in a row, after Fan, Raees, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Last year, the actor delivered cameos in three films — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra.

If it manages to hit the Rs 40 crore mark on opening day, Pathaan still won’t be able to top Shah Rukh’s all-time biggest opener, Happy New Year (Rs 44 crore). But it will surpass the opening day figures of Chennai Express (Rs 33.12 crore), Dilwale (Rs 21 crore), and Raees (Rs 20.42 crore).

Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan will launch Yash Raj Films’ long-touted shared universe of spy movies, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.