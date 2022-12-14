scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Besharam Rang choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant on response to Pathaan song, Deepika Padukone’s look: ‘Her costumes triggered a style…’

Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the Pathaan song 'Besharam Rang', which has been picturised on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

besharam rang srk deepikaDeepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Pathaan’s first song “Besharam Rang” has the entire country swooning over it. While some cannot get over Shah Rukh Khan’s chiselled looks in the song, some are drooling over Deepika Padukone’s dance moves in it. The song has also received its fair share of criticism, with many finding fault with its choreography and Deepika’s look. The song has remained in trending lists for days now, after it came out on December 12.

The song has been composed by the music composer duo, Vishal-Sheykhar and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Vaibhavi recently shared she is ‘mighty impressed’ with the hard work that Deepika has put into the song. She has put in extra effort to look the way she does in the song.

Vaibhavi shared that Deepika was open to trying different outfits for the song and was comfortable in her own skin irrespective of what she wore. The actor has been styled by Shaleena Nathani for “Besharam Rang”. “Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew – dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena,” Vaibhavi told Pinkvilla.

She also shared she could make the song look how it looks because Deepika agreed to wear the outfits, which were suggested to her for the song. Vaibhavi said, “I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she’s like, yeah, she’s cool to wear this, she’s cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot.”

Also read |Deepika Padukone’s step from Pathaan’s Besharam Rang has resulted in meme fest: ‘Me finding chappal from under the bed’

This is the first time that Vaibhavi choreographed a song for Deepika Padukone. Upon meeting her for “Besharam Rang”, she told the actor that she wants to choreograph the song in the best possible way, and Deepika made it possible by “being so comfortable in her own skin.” For Vaibhavi, the actor looked “gorgeous in every frame” of the song which has been shot in different towns of Spain.

Vaibhavi has earlier choreographed songs like, “Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje”, “Kajra Re”, “Aaja Nach Le” and “Kamli” among many others. The choreographer said that she has always made sure to present women in her songs “aesthetically”. Also, she tries to take those dance steps for her songs which “looks fantastic on the actor”.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan clarifies that he isn’t arrogant to assume Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan will be hits: ‘If I did not have the belief…’

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham in the lead role. It will hit theaters on January 25, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:10:40 am
