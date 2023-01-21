Pathaan crosses Rs 14 crore in advance ticket sales; Shah Rukh Khan’s film is pacing ahead of Brahmastra

Pathaan, one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year, is going to get a bumper opening at the box office, going by the film’s advance ticket sales. It seems like Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are unfazed by the controversy around the film, and are making sure to catch their favourite star on the big screen on the first day itself.

The Hindi and Telugu versions of Pathaan have sold the maximum tickets, and the film has already amassed a gross collection of Rs 14.66 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Out of this Rs 14.66 cr, Rs 1.79 cr comes from the NCR region and Rs 1.74 crore from Mumbai. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are also major contributors to the advance sales figures. As per Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan will open with around Rs 40 crore on day one, just behind Shah Rukh’s biggest debut, Happy New Year.

Last year, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra collected Rs 19.66 cr in advance sales. The third-biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, managed to mint Rs 6.55 cr from advance bookings, and Laal Singh Chaddha did Rs 5.52 cr advance business. Pathaan still has six days left to overtake Brahmastra.

The film marks Shah Rukh’s return to starring roles after a gap of over four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a spy thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

On Friday, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, shared that the action-thriller has already sold 400,000 tickets in advance sales on the online ticketing platform in less than 36 hours of tickets going live. He said, “The response across India has been phenomenal with Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Lucknow and Chennai leading the charge on ticket sales. South India has been particularly impressive showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing 26% of the overall advance sales so far. With more screens set to open for advance sales over the weekend, we are confident that Pathaan is set to take the box office by storm.”

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25.