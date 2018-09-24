Pataakha trailer: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan’s battle takes a new turn

Pataakha trailer: Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha trailer: Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Vishal Bhardwaj’s film

The second trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha is out. The second promo takes off from where the first one ended. We see Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra tackling family issues. Vijay Raaz, who plays the father of Sanya and Radhika in the movie, makes his daughters take an oath that despite being married into the same family, the two will not indulge in unnecessary violence. However, his pleas fall on deaf ears.

Unfortunately, after looking at both the trailers, one cannot help but feel that the entire plot of the movie has been revealed in a matter of four minutes.

“I feel happy and lucky to have got the chance to work with him. The kind of cinema he has made, the stories he chose and the treatment, its intriguing. Pataakha’s journey was enriching and when you work with a profound director like Vishal Bhardwaj, it’s a pleasure and a great feeling,” comedian and actor Sunil Grover recently told indianexpress.com about getting a chance to work with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, Namit Das, Abhishek Duhan and Saanand Verma in significant roles. It has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has been produced by Kyta Productions, B4U Motion Pictures and Vishal Bhardwaj Films.

