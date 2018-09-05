Pataakha song Hello Hello: Malaika Arora shows off her dance moves

Pataakha song Hello Hello: Malaika Arora is as good as always with her dancing skills. Pataakha song Hello Hello: Malaika Arora is as good as always with her dancing skills.

After songs like “Beedi Jalaile” and “Namak Ishq Ka”, Vishal Bhardwaj has composed another special dance number “Hello Hello” for his upcoming movie Pataakha. Featuring Malaika Arora in her uber sizzling avatar, the song is crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj. Lyricist Gulzar has written the lyrics for the song and Ganesh Acharya has choreographed it. Picturised in a village mela, the song seems to be a part of the film’s narrative as it shows the two sisters Badki (Radhika Madan) and Chhutki (Sanya Malhotra) with their love interests.

While Malaika is as good as always with her dancing skills, the rustic number lacks in terms of music, lyrics and picturisation. The charismatic duo of Bhardwaj and Gulzar has missed recreating the magic of their earlier collaborations when music lovers got renditions like “Raat Ke Dhai Baje” (Kaminey), Omkara’s title track and “Dil To Bacha Hai ji” (Ishqiya) among others.

Watch Pataakha song Hello Hello starring Malaika Arora

“Gulzar sahab has created lyrics that are so earthy and yet so contemporary that they have captured the social media frenzy that has become part of our everyday life. It’s very slice of life,” said Bhardwaj.

Talking about starring in a song by Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar and Rekha Bhardwaj, Malaika said, “Who could refuse a number sung by Rekha ji, written by Gulzar saab with the music being given by Vishal Bhardwaj? And when you have Ganesh choreographing you, there can be nothing better. I was instantly in love with the peppy number.”

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is slated to release on September 28. The film is a comedy-drama about two sisters based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

