Parzaan Dastur gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Delna Shroff

Actor Parzaan Dastur recently got engaged to long-time girlfriend Delna Shroff. Parzaan, who is fondly remembered as the kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, broke the news by posting some pictures on his Instagram account.

Sharing a click of himself and Delna, Parzaan wrote, “Thank you so much for showering all your love! We had a beautiful engagement ceremony and I can’t thank everyone enough for coming and blessing us. Time to get ready for the big day! #DelCountsDaStars. PS: Doesn’t @delnasshroff look beautiful in her red traditional Parsi gara saree!? @namitavs (Thanks for capturing this beauty).”

Parzaan Dastur posted another picture of himself and Delna Shroff putting a ring on each other’s finger in the presence of their parents. Along with a third solo click, Parzaan wrote, “Thank you all so much for the love pouring into my messages and DMs. @delnasshroff and I are truly grateful. I’m so glad all my friends made it to see me in the traditional Parsi Dagli: a pure white attire worn by Parsi men for auspicious religious and celebratory occasions. Designed by @measureme27. On my head is the sacred ‘Pagri,’ a special cap worn by priests of the community, hand-crafted by my dad.”

Parzaan’s Instagram profile is full of photos with Delna. In October 2020, he even posted a throwback click from the day he proposed to Delna.

Parzaan Dastur played the Sardar kid in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He later went on to star in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mohabbatein, Zubeidaa and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Parzania and Sikandar. Parzaan also produced a short film titled Pocket Mummy, starring Madhoo.