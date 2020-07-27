Bollywood action director Parvez Khan passes away

Parvez Khan was 55. (Photo: Parvez Khan/Facebook/) Parvez Khan was 55. (Photo: Parvez Khan/Facebook/)

Bollywood action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar and Bullett Raja, has passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55.

Parvez died on Monday morning. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. He was completely fine and healthy. Last night, he felt chest pain. He would often tell people that one has to go through pain in life and it was no big deal. His team would call him Tiger because he never gave a reaction for any pain,” Parvez’s longtime assistant Nishant Khan told indianexpress.com.

Parvez Khan will be cremated in the evening at Hanuman Nagar cemetery in Kandivali. He is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 27, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who collaborated with Parvez on his 2013 National Award-winning film Shahid, remembered him as a skillful and energetic artiste.

“Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!” the director wrote.



According to his website, Parvez Khan, whose father Fazal Khan was a stunt director in Hindi films, learnt the craft from his brother Usman Khan. He then joined action director Akbar Bakshi Master as an assistant and worked on films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar and Akshay Kumar-led ‘Khiladi’ movies.

His career took a turn with Ram Gopal Varma-produced Ab Tak Chhappan in 2003. Parvez went on to work in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Bullett Raja and several Sriram Raghavan’s films – from Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod to the much recent Andhadhun (2018).

