Parvathy Thiruvothu on not doing Hindi films after Qarib Qarib Singlle: ‘Doing similar roles wasn’t going to get me anywhere’

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, whose Wonder Women is now streaming on SonyLIV, has stayed away from Hindi films for a long time. She was last seen in Tanuja Chandra’s 2017 Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Singlle with Irrfan Khan. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Parvathy opens up about why she hasn’t done another Hindi film.

Parvathy shared that after Qarib Qarib Single, she started getting similar types of roles, something she wasn’t looking out for at the time. The actor also said that she received better offers too, but “things didn’t work out.”

On telling her that we’ve been wondering why she didn’t do any Hindi film after Qarib Qarib Singlle, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “I also wonder the same (laughs). I think there was a certain kind of boxing, that always happens to actors after one movie works or a character works. Qarib Qarib Singlle’s Jaya was a wonderful character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it. But getting similar roles after that wasn’t going to get me anywhere.”

“It wasn’t giving me the joy that I wanted. And Malayalam at the time was giving me variety like no one’s business. It was different characters, different concepts and genres happening at the same time. So, I was like, ‘Ok, wait, I need to go where I get to sort of immediately dust off and remove the skin of one and move into an entirely different space because that’s where my brain thrives. But I was always hoping and waiting, and there were offers that were interesting that did not work out for various other reasons,” she added.

However, the good news is that Parvathy is returning to Hindi cinema with a film soon. The actor said, “Finally I get to say that I’m actually doing a Hindi film. It is with a wonderful team. Until they announce it, I can’t say anything. But it’s a director I’ve been wanting to work with and it isn’t a lead role. It is a supporting character but again it is a character that got me thinking, ‘Oh my God, I have no idea how to play this.’ So, I’m very excited about it and hopefully soon I get to speak about it too.”

Parvathy Thiruvothu is also gung-ho about the OTT space, where she says great stories are being told about women. She gives Shefali Shah and Neena Gupta’s example and says that women are finally breaking a barrier.

She said, “I feel, with the risk of sounding like a parrot, OTT has really opened up the possibilities of writers being able to write characters for women, whether it be a protagonist or just populating a story of any protagonist with women who are relatable and real. Shefali Shah and Neena Gupta are sort of breaking the barrier of age, colour and all of that. We’re breaking all that and are being able to get all these characters. Such characters are even getting to the forefront of pitches with OTT platforms.”

“That said, by no measure will I ever feel satisfied. There will always be a very justified greed because it’s been a long time coming for us. The dramatic arc now for the female lead isn’t only about waiting to falling in love with a hero or falling out of love with a hero,” the actor added.

According to Parvathy Thiruvothu, Wonder Women is one such example, where a film is led by women and tells stories of women.

“This is not a small wave; it is a pretty big wave. I am hoping this will start a movement. No matter how gentle it is, you have to keep coming with several Wonder Women constantly and consistently for the change of perception to happen, for the audience to get used to watching something of this texture,” Parvathy concluded.