Inside Parul Gulati’s Rs 3.1 crore Goa villa she planned to rent out for Rs 40,000 per day

The entire world came to a standstill in 2020, and in a recent chat, actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati recalled that it affected her deeply, triggering an existential crisis. However, she managed to turn the situation around by focusing on her hair extensions brand, Nish Hair, which finally took off after its 2017 launch during this period. In 2020, she also bought her first home, thus scripting a new chapter in her life. Recently, Parul gave her fans a tour of her Goa home, Malkin House.

She also recalled the feeling of making her first Rs 1 crore during the turbulent period in 2020. “While people were shopping from Nish Hair, I was having an identity crisis as an actor. I had five releases, but nothing worked out. I was shooting for something back then, which is still in limbo. Amid all that, I made my first Rs 1 crore,” she said in a new vlog shared on her YouTube channel.

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‘I don’t like staying in Goa’

Opening up about her new home, she shared, “I don’t love Goa as a city so much. I don’t like staying there. I like visiting Goa. So, I thought, why not buy a house and rent it, and stay there when I feel like it.” Revealing that she bought the house, which also has a pool, for Rs 2.7 crore, Parul mentioned that she also had to pay Rs 40 lakh as tax on top of that. She paid the entire base price in 10 instalments. She shared that she was asked to pay Rs 27 lakh in every installment.

Although she was supposed to get the house in December 2022, the lockdown delayed it by a year. Then came 2023, but it was delayed by another year for other reasons. Parul finally got full possession of the property in 2025. As mentioned earlier, she isn’t going to stay in the house permanently and plans to lease it out.

Parul Gulati clarifies Rs 40,000 rent plan

She shared that in her chat with Sharan Hegde on Finance With Sharan, she spoke about her plans of earning Rs 40,000 per night by listing the house on Airbnb, but has now realised that this is not how the market works, and she can only charge what the market dictates.

Parul Gulati has kept the entire Malkin House white. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06) Parul Gulati has kept the entire Malkin House white. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06)

Parul Gulati has decorated the home with items and souvenirs she collected from her various trips around the world. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06) Parul Gulati has decorated the home with items and souvenirs she collected from her various trips around the world. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06)

“I didn’t have the math back then. I was too young at that point to realise that what you charge during peak season, you can’t expect the same during other seasons. At the moment, I haven’t decided how much I would charge per day, but I will keep it in accordance with market rates,” the Tu Yaa Main star added.

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Minimalist design, custom washrooms, and the ‘black and brown’ rooms

Parul has decorated the home with items and souvenirs she collected from her various trips around the world, and the remaining purchased from various sources. Although she is scared of people leaving their fingerprints on the walls unknowingly, she has kept the entire Malkin House white. The house has been designed in such a way to draw ample natural light and air inside. Without going overboard, Parul has kept the place understated and minimal, attracting the eyes of all.

One of the bedrooms features mostly black items. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06) One of the bedrooms features mostly black items. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06)

Without going overboard, Parul has kept the place understated and minimal, attracting the eyes of all. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06) Without going overboard, Parul has kept the place understated and minimal, attracting the eyes of all. (Screenshot: YouTube/parulgulati06)

Interestingly, she has given the washrooms a facelift, installing large mirrors that can also serve as vanity cabinets. While one of the bedrooms features mostly black items, including the furniture, the other has brown items, which is why she refers to them as the “black room” and the “brown room,” respectively.

“Now I am giving this house to Blue Kite; they will take care of it and decide how much we should charge. No, it’s not going to be Rs 40,000 per night; or maybe only during the (peak) season, you never know,” she signed off, quipping.

DISCLAIMER: This article is a celebrity lifestyle feature intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.