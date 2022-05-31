‘Party of the decade’: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan feature in Farah Khan’s fun reel from Karan Johar’s bash

Farah Khan on Tuesday shared a fun reel on her Instagram handle. The said short clip consisted of throwback photos from filmmaker Karan Johar’s recent 50th birthday bash.

From birthday boy Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Tabu to energy king Ranveer Singh, a bunch of celebrities featured in the reel. The choreographer-turned-director had captioned the video post as, “Luckily there r pics to remind me what all i did @karanjohar s50 th.. 😂 #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun.”

A bunch of excited fans were quick to respond to Farah’s post with fire and laughing emojis. Even celebs like Sugandha Mishra and Diana Penty reacted to Farah’s reel with heart-eye and laughing emojis. One fan bemoaned Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from the reel and wrote, “Where is my Shah Rukh ma’am?” While another commented, “You are the cutest.”

All the big shots of Bollywood turned up at KJo’s party, including industry superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. A clip of SRK dancing his heart out to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song “Koi Mil Gaya” also went viral on the internet, post the grand celebration.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also featured in a selfie from the party, along with Madhuri Dixit Nene, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, and Gauri Khan. Madhuri had captioned the said photo, “So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan.”

On the occasion of his birthday, Karan Johar also announced that he will soon begin directing an action film, a first for the director in the genre. He is currently working on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.