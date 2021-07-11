Partner actor Madhav Moghe dies at 68 of lung cancer

Updated: July 11, 2021 5:18:32 pm
Actor Madhav Moghe, who appeared in films such as Damini, Ghatak, Partner and Vinashak, died on Sunday morning at the age of 68. He was suffering from last stage lung cancer. The actor was also famous for his mimicry shows. He often performed as ‘Thakur’ from Sholay in TV shows, a role made memorable by Sanjiv Kumar.
Madhav was not keeping well for a month. He was diagnosed with lung cancer after his family took him to a hospital in Mumbai. His daughter Prachi told indianexpress.com, “He passed away today morning at his residence. He was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer. He was brought back home yesterday from hospital.”
The actor started his career with Damini, which starred Rishi Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sunny Deol.
His last film was 2011 film Jaana Pehchana, also starring Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta Kaur. He also appeared in TV shows and was popular for his stage shows.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-