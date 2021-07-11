Partner actor Madhav Moghe dies at 68 of lung cancer

Actor Madhav Moghe, who appeared in films such as Damini, Ghatak, Partner and Vinashak, died on Sunday morning at the age of 68. He was suffering from last stage lung cancer. The actor was also famous for his mimicry shows. He often performed as ‘Thakur’ from Sholay in TV shows, a role made memorable by Sanjiv Kumar.

Madhav was not keeping well for a month. He was diagnosed with lung cancer after his family took him to a hospital in Mumbai. His daughter Prachi told indianexpress.com, “He passed away today morning at his residence. He was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer. He was brought back home yesterday from hospital.”

The actor started his career with Damini, which starred Rishi Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sunny Deol.

His last film was 2011 film Jaana Pehchana, also starring Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta Kaur. He also appeared in TV shows and was popular for his stage shows.