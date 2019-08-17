Parsi New Year 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol and others share wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media sites to wish their fans on the Parsi New Year 2019.

Also called Nowruz or Navroz, the day is thousands of years old and is celebrated in India and Pakistan about 200 days after it is celebrated across the world. While a Zoroastrian celebration, people from other religions also take part in it.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “T 3260 – Happy Parsi New Year .. Navroz Mubarak ..💞🙏🌹🌹🌹☘️🌿🙏💕💕.”

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Wishing all my beautiful Parsi friends a very Happy Navroz! Thank you for letting me partake in your culture. I feel truly blessed and enriched for it 🙏 #NavrozMubarak!”

Kajol tweeted a photo and captioned it, “Happy Parsi New year!”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Navroz Mubarak my friends !!!!”

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “May our lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity! #NavrozMubarak to everyone..”

Diana Penty wrote in a tweet, “Here’s wishing all my fellow Parsis peace, love and joy this Navroz and always! 🙏🏻 #NavrozMubarak.”

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “To a great community of people I absolutely adore #Parsis #ParsiNewYear #NavrozMubarak.”