‘My mother was shot during the partition, the bullet was inside for 1-2 years’: Parmeet Sethi

Parmeet Sethi grew up in Mumbai, but his mother was born before the partition and spent the early years of her life in now-Pakistan. Parmeet, in a new vlog, recalled that his mother was shot during the partition and the bullet stayed inside her body for a few years, as there wasn’t much technology in those days to find out the location of the bullet.

In a new video on Aary Vlogs, Parmeet remembered his late mother by making one of her recipes and while cooking with his son Aaryamann Sethi, Parmeet recalled this anecdote. Calling his mom Sushil Sethi “total filmy”, he remembered that after the partition, her family moved to Ahmedabad and then eventually moved to Mumbai.

Parmeet Sethi’s mother was shot during the partition

Parmeet shared, “During the partition, she was shot. She got a bullet.” While he did not specify which city she lived in, he shared that his mother was just 10-12 years old when the incident happened. “There was a tailor who used to come to their house to stitch clothes. My grandfather’s house used to have a gun, so he had sneaked into the house to steal the gun. He wanted to use it during the riots,” he said.

Parmeet shared that as the tailor came in the house, his mother was alerted by the sound. “He asked her not to make any noise and she was about to scream and he just shot her,” he said. Since there wasn’t much technology in those days, the bullet couldn’t be located and it was “lost inside her.” “The bullet was roaming around in her body. No one knew where it was,” he said.

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Sushil fell sick for 1-2 years and had to miss school for some time. By then, the family had moved to India. “One day, the nurse was giving her a massage and the bullet almost just poked out of her back. They immediately took her to the doctor. She had an operation and the bullet was taken out then. It was after 1-2 years,” he said.

Parmeet, Archana’s memories with his late mother

In an earlier video shared on Archana Puran Singh’s channel, Parmeet and Archana shared that they addressed each other’s parents as ‘uncle’ and ‘aunty’ because they kept their relationship under wraps for eight years. “We didn’t want anyone to know that we were married,” Archana said and added, “So that uncle and aunty is still going on. And everyone is happy with it.”

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Parmeet’s mother passed away a few years ago and in an earlier chat with Instant Bollywood, Archana had shared how she had to continue shooting for her comedy show even after she learnt of her mother-in-law’s demise. “There was a comedy show, and I think we had shot half of the episode when I got the news that my mother-in-law had passed away. I told them that I had to go, but they asked me to just sit through the show. I laughed and imagined, in my head, what is going on now that my mother-in-law had just died. I don’t know how I laughed. After spending 30–40 years in this industry, you know the producer’s money is invested in this. You can’t leave your work incomplete. My husband also understood. Everything went dark, I couldn’t see anything; they just said ‘action,’ and I laughed and laughed. I thought, who would have such a fate that they had to laugh even after hearing such news… but the show must go on.”