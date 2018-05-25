Parmanu movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani releases today. Based on the true story of nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Kyta Productions in association with JA Entertainment. John plays the role of Ashwat Rana who is a junior bureaucrat at the PMO and Diana is also one among the group of those who conducted the nuclear tests. To play a bureaucrat John had to take a lot of workshops to deconstruct himself to look similar to a real-life bureaucrat.
Talking about the film to indianexpress.com, John said, “Parmanu is based on a true story. 90 percent of the plot is factual. The only fictitious elements are the names which we have changed of some people because we got rights and biopic issues. Like in Madras Café, my character was fictional, so it is in Parmanu. You need to tell the story from someone’s eyes.”
John Abraham's film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has received average reviews from the audience and critics alike. The Indian Express' film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review that the thriller lacks content, and is driven by a narrative that doesn't look deeply into the history of the story. Parmanu stars John Abraham, Boman Irani, Diana Penty, Yogendra Tiku, Darshan Pandya, Vikas Kumar in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.
John Abraham, a name in the Hindi cinema which can be easily associated with high-octane and some of the best action sequences, is returning to the theatres after two years. The actor-producer, after fighting a long battle, will finally have his home production Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran in cinemas this Friday. The film is based on true events as it gives an account of India’s nuclear tests in 1998 at Pokhran. Here's a look at how Abraham's last five films performed at the box office:
1. Force 2: Rs 35.74 crore
A sequel to 2011 release Force, Force 2 starring John with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin became the actor’s highest opening day grosser with Rs 6 crore in its kitty on the first day of its release. The positive word of mouth helped the film get a decent total collection of Rs 35.74 crore at the ticket counters.
2. Dishoom: Rs 70 crore
Dishoom starring Varun Dhawan and John Abraham was touted to be a buddy cop movie. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film had John in the role of a special task officer and Varun Dhawan also essayed the role of a police officer. The film also marked the comeback of actor Akshaye Khanna and had Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri adding the glamour quotient to the movie. It earned a total of Rs 70 crore.
If we go by the film, Raina (John Abraham) single-handedly does it all : creates a team, gets it going, and keeps the American spies and satellites at bay while he’s at it. There is no doubt that the blasts were conducted in extreme secrecy, away from prying eyes, but you end up laughing out loud at the antics of the sole CIA agent on the ground who hangs out with an ISI type, one togged out in bermudas, the other in a beard. By the time you encounter another Yank, armed with a squeeze ball, and his grim boss, the laughter stops, leaving you wondering why it is so difficult to make a film on a significant event such as this one, which does full justice to its subject.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who missed the screening of Paramanu last evening took to his Twitter handle to wish the team of the film. He tweeted, "Missed the #Parmanu screening last night but hearing great things. Best wishes big bro @TheJohnAbraham and Abhishek Sharma and @DianaPenty 🤗"
Parmanu faced a clash between its co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment leaving the film's release date getting shifted from May 4 to May 25. This, after it was already postponed in December 2017 and then in February 2018. Talking about the entire trouble, John told indianexpress.com, 'Yes, there have been talks of dates announced. Two of the dates I wasn’t even a part of. Those dates were announced by a producer who isn’t a part of this film anymore. So, things happened in the middle. They were tough. I think the collateral damage, I always say, is we don’t have enough time to market a film. To educate the audience that Parmanu means atom, ‘parmanu pareekshan’ means atomic tests, nuclear tests. And then you need to take things back to 20 years ago, May 11, and say this is what made India a superpower. This is why it is cool to be an Indian. So we don’t have that kind of time but nevertheless, better late than never.'
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a chain of tweets lauding Parmanu. He tweeted, '#Parmanu is a triumph for director Abhishek Sharma and lead actor John Abraham... The director, together with writers Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, brings to life an important chapter from history... This is one story that had to be told...' In another tweet, he wrote, '#Parmanu will be a turning point in @TheJohnAbraham’s career... He underplays his part beautifully... Would like to single out @bomanirani too... An exceptional actor who sinks his teeth into the character.'
India had conducted two nuclear tests from May 11-May 13 two decades ago. The tests, once the world came to know about them, were received critically by quite a few supernations such as the US, China, as well as the UK. According to reports, New Delhi had then declared that it was not inclined to use the nuclear weapons in the first place. However, it also stated that it would not shy away from using the weapons if need be.
Until that fateful year, India had not really made noise in the world regarding nuclear weapons. But come 1998, things took a drastic turn. Pokhran II was a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian army at the Pokhran Test Range. It was the second nuclear test conducted by the country. The first was held as early as May 1974 and was called Smiling Buddha, ironically enough.
John Abraham back in action:
While we loved John Abraham in films like Dostana and Garam Masala, which were cliched masala entertainers, we cannot move over how the actor has carved a niche for himself in the action genre. In Parmanu, we will get to see him in action. By action, we do not necessarily mean packing punches and throwing kicks but also, the ‘mind-games’ and the strategies employed by John’s character in the film.
Plot:
Revisiting and recreating a historic moment is not easy. Bollywood has time and again experimented and has had its own hits and misses. Parmanu is another such experiment.
Film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Parmanu to land up somewhere near Rs 4 crores. He also adds, “Despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews. While it may open to a decent Rs 4 crore, its figures could go up drastically if it is supported by a strong word-of-mouth promotion and receives good reviews.”
In its recreation, ‘Parmanu’ plays out like a cat-and-mouse thriller, led from the front by the ultra-patriotic civil servant Ashwat Raina (Abraham), and his bunch of merry men and (one) woman (Penty). Even if we were to ignore the film’s jokey, often unintentionally funny tone, presumably used for wider audience appeal, it’s hard to overlook its scant use of historical fact: there is no mention of the origins of the nuclear programme, no mention of the how it came to be at the stage it is, when the movie opens.
