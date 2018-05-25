Parmanu movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Parmanu release updates: John Abraham plays the lead member of the Pokhran nuclear test team in the film. Parmanu release updates: John Abraham plays the lead member of the Pokhran nuclear test team in the film.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani releases today. Based on the true story of nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Kyta Productions in association with JA Entertainment. John plays the role of Ashwat Rana who is a junior bureaucrat at the PMO and Diana is also one among the group of those who conducted the nuclear tests. To play a bureaucrat John had to take a lot of workshops to deconstruct himself to look similar to a real-life bureaucrat.

Also read | Parmanu: All that you need to know about the historic event that inspired the John Abraham film

Talking about the film to indianexpress.com, John said, “Parmanu is based on a true story. 90 percent of the plot is factual. The only fictitious elements are the names which we have changed of some people because we got rights and biopic issues. Like in Madras Café, my character was fictional, so it is in Parmanu. You need to tell the story from someone’s eyes.”