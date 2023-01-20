scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
PSG vs Riyadh XI: Amitabh Bachchan greets Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, fans say ‘Big B’s here to decide the GOAT debate’

Amitabh Bachchan was the guest of honour at PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI football match in Riyadh, where he interacted with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

amitabh bachchan cristiano ronaldo lionel messiAmitabh Bachchan met Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan interacted with perhaps four of the world’s best football players on Thursday, when he went to inaugurate the exhibition match between Riyadh Season Team and Paris Saint-Germain. Ahead of the match, the actor shook hands with players from both teams, and later took to social media to post pictures and videos of his exciting evening.

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan met Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s outstanding player Kylian Mbappé, and the best Brazilian player of his generation, Neymar. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “An evening in Riyadh .. what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!”

A second Instagram post — this one contained videos of his interactions with the players — showed the actor shaking hands with each player turn-by-turn, and stopping ever so briefly when he met Ronaldo and Messi. They exchanged a few words, before the actor continued down the line. The video was edited in a manner that made it look like Ronaldo was excited to meet the actor as well.

 

His fans were overjoyed at the meeting of the greats. “A legend was invited to meet and greet legends and they were all on the same page. Humble and in gratitude :) ❤️ – Amitabh deserves this and Ronald and messi deserves this too. :),” one person commented. “Sir you are really an inspiration for us,” another person commented, ‘Big B is here to decide the GOAT debate once and for all’.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, are big football fans. They often share pictures from matches that they’ve attended together, and support the English Premier League team Chelsea. Ronaldo recently signed a lucrative deal for the Saudi team Al-Nassr, while Messi made the move to PSG after spending his entire career at Barcelona.

