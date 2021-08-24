Parineeti Chopra wants confirmation as fan says, ‘Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya’

Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle. Much to her surprise, she found that one fan had commented writing about her friend and former co-star Ranveer Singh. “Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya,” (Ranveer Singh has become a father), the comment read.

Parineeti promptly tagged the Bollywood star in her response to the fan’s comment and asked him for a confirmation. “Please confirm, Ranveer Singh,” wrote Parineeti. The actor is yet to respond to Parineeti’s comment.

A screenshot of Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram story. A screenshot of Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had tied the knot in 2018 after six years of togetherness. The two exchanged vows in Italy. The actors’ relationship had reportedly strengthened during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, and the rest, as they say, is history. Apart from Ram Leela, the pair has worked together as a couple in two other Bhansali movies — Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They are once again said to share screen space in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, where Singh will portray former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer Singh is also set to make his debut soon on the small screen with the TV show The Big Picture. The Big Picture is essentially a game show, which will air on Colors TV. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has the untitled Shakun Batra directorial, Fighter and The Intern’s official Hindi remake in her kitty.