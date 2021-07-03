Parineeti Chopra unveils her ‘2.0’ avatar for Daboo Ratnani Calendar 2021

Parineeti Chopra on Saturday revealed her look for the coveted Daboo Ratanani Calendar shoot, and the black-and-white photo has her fans going gaga over it. In a crop top and jogger pants, Parineeti looks captivating as she shows off her washboard abs.

“You Can Reinvent Yourself As Often As You Want ❣️Presenting Pari 2.0 ❤️‍🔥 @parineetichopra for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2021,” the photographer wrote alongside the photo. Parineeti Chopra is the latest star to feature on Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan and Tiger Shroff have previously released their looks. Tara Sutaria, Telugu star Vijay and Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill have made their debut on the calendar.

Parineeti Chopra has had a great year so far at the movies as her performance in all her three releases– A Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar– have been appreciated. Parineeti recently wrote on Instagram how she felt validated for her craft after a long spell of misses.

“Thankful. Happy. Blessed. The industry and fans have given me unending appreciation for #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina. Old days are back again. Thankyou reviewers, thankyou audiences,” the actor wrote alongside a picture of herself lying on grass.

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, to be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who last directed Kabir Singh (2019). Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is supposed to go on floors later this year.