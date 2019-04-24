Parineeti Chopra to star in Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train

After Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Parineeti Chopra has bagged yet another big project. The 30-year-old actor has been signed for the Hindi remake of Tate Taylor’s 2016 thriller The Girl on the Train. It will be helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who is currently busy with Netflix series Bard of Blood.

Confirming the news, Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said, “Not only is The Girl On The Train, one of the best psychological thrillers but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life. We have procured the rights of the book and the film and will be adapting it from an Indian storytelling perspective. Amblin will be a partner in this film.”

The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, was an official adaptation of Paul Hawkins bestseller of the same name. It was bankrolled by Amblin Partners, DreamWorks, Marc Platt Productions and Reliance Entertainment.

The film chronicled the story of an alcoholic divorcee who rides a train every day and idolises a couple as her train passes through their house. But one day she gets involved in the investigation of a missing person. It also starred Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez and Lisa Kudrow.

Excited about working on the yet-to-be-titled project, Parineeti Chopra said, “I want to do roles that audiences haven’t seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven’t explored anything like her onscreen before”.

“It’s exciting because I never thought I’d actually be doing a film around a book I’ve read and loved. I relate to the character because I’ve studied and worked in London, it’s my second home. I even know the tube maps inside out. I can’t wait to start shooting the film and relive those days and I hope people enjoy seeing me in a completely new avatar in this film.” she added.

Talking about what made Parineeti Chopra the ideal choice for the protagonist in the film, director Ribhu Dasgupta said, “The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional. So it is great to team up with someone like Parineeti, who is an extremely sincere actor and a powerful performer.”

The Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train will go on floors in the UK from mid-July and is expected to hit theaters in 2020.