Parineeti Chopra tests her parents’ knowledge about herself, watch to see who won

Actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a video of a fun game that she played with her parents. In the video, the actor tests her parents’ knowledge about herself. From her food choices to details about her upcoming film, Code Name: Tiranga, the actor had some interesting questions for them.

The video begins with Parineeti saying how for the first time during the promotions of her film, her parents are in Mumbai. And thus, she decided to shoot a fun video with them. She starts by asking her parents about her favourite colour. While her mother quickly responds, “black and white”, her father says, “black”. The actor reveals that her favourite colour is indeed white. Her next questions ranged from her favourite hobby to the first song she sang for a film. While her father correctly answers these, her mother rightly answers questions on her favourite food, release date of Code Name Tiranga and the name of her character in the film.

Parineeti announces that her mother knows her better. And while she gives her father a score of 7 on 10, she deducts half a point from her mother’s score for being “irritating”. Sharing the video, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote in the caption, “30 years. And they are still learning. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 (@parineetichopra)

Code Name: Tiranga will see Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an undercover officer Agent Durga. The film, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapoor, and Sharad Kelkar.

Talking about working in the espionage drama, the actor said that it not only challenged her physically but also gave her scope of expressing herself freely.

“I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn’t have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this,” she said in an earlier statement.

Parineeti also added, “As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I’m thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema, I’m doing my first full-blown action film.”

Code Name: Tiranga will release on October 14.