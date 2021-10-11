Parineeti Chopra joins Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai: ‘Excited to be working with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta’

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce that she will be starring in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming directorial titled Unnchai. Parineeti joined the team in Nepal. Sharing a picture with the director, Parineeti said she is “thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir.”

“Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast,” she added. Parineeti said it is a special day and a special moment for her as it is also Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. She said she is extremely excited to be collaborating with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika.

Unnchai is being shot in Nepal. Anupam Kher has been sharing details of the project on Instagram. Earlier this month, Kher shared picture of the director and wrote, “Friends! The journey of my 520th film #Uunchai begins. #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to #MaheshBhatt in my 1st film #Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is a bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera shy #Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless @uunchaithemovie!”

“The kindest of the kind brings together a dream team, to fulfil one of my long cherished dreams. Thank you #SoorajBarjatya for #Uunchai , a film that promises to be a most memorable journey,” Boman Irani shared on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also a part of Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled film. She will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in his Sandeep Vanga’s Animal.