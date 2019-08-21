Parineeti Chopra shares her intriguing first look from The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra is in London for the Hindi remake of Emily Blunt starrer The Girl on the Train. While she continues to shoot for the thriller, the actor has shared her intriguing first look where she is bruised, scarred and holds a startled expression.

Sitting in a bathtub, Parineeti stares at the wall and the look on her face is bound to send some chill down your spine. From the looks of it, it seems to be a crucial moment in the film’s narrative. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life.💥 #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @amblin.”

The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, was an official adaptation of Paul Hawkins bestseller of the same name. The film chronicled the story of an alcoholic divorcee who rides a train every day and idolises a couple as her train passes through their house. But one day she gets involved in the investigation of a missing person.

Ribhu Dasgupta, the director of the Hindi remake explained Parineeti’s look in the film to Mumbai Mirror, He said, “It’s a turning point in the narrative and will really surprise you. We have been shooting here for the last 15-20 days, almost 16 hours a day, and I have to say that Parineeti has a lot to offer, her talent is still untapped.”

Further, he added, “We have chosen a colour palette of black, grey, brown and deep green for Parineeti, with a focus on her dialogue delivery and body language.”

Earlier, Parineeti had expressed that she hopes people notice the uniqueness in her performance in The Girl On The Train. She said, “Emily’s performance is a super reference point for me. She has brought to life a character from paper and she was a genius at it. I will try to add my own rendition to the character that people have seen and loved so much. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself and enjoy acting. This role gives me an opportunity to do just that and showcase my versatility even more. I hope it will be interesting for people to see how Emily and I performed the same role with our individual uniqueness.”

The film is expected to hit the theaters in 2020.