Parineeti Chopra shares Code Name Tiranga’s release date with new posters, says ‘excited to collaborate with Punjabi boy Harrdy Sandhu’

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu will soon be seen sharing screen space in Ribhu Dasgupta directorial Code Name: Tiranga. The actioner will also star the likes of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

The movie is being billed primarily as an espionage thriller which tells of a spy (played by Parineeti) and her mission for her country. The official synopsis reads, “An espionage action thriller, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.”

Parineeti had also shared an Instagram post to announce the movie’s release date and the two posters with a caption that read, “NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga. Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one!”

While Parineeti will don the role of a RAW agent in the movie, the character of Harrdy Sandhu and its details is still a secret.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta said in a statement, “I am glad to announce my next film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’; set to release in cinemas this 14th October. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

The feature has been presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, and its being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B Agrawal. The film will hit cinemas on October 14 this year.