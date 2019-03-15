Parineeti Chopra: I didn’t think of my screen time in Kesari

It took filmmaker and producer Karan Johar one line and a love song to convince Parineeti Chopra to star in upcoming war film Kesari, the actor revealed on Friday during a media interaction in Mumbai.

Parineeti plays Akshay Kumar’s love interest in Kar’s production venture, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film is helmed by National Award-winning Punjabi director Anurag Singh.

“Kesari was that film where I didn’t think about the usual silly things like the screen time, the role and what all needs to be done. Karan called me to his office and narrated me the film’s one-liner and also the love ballad, which we have in the film and I said yes instantly,” Parineeti Chopra said at the film’s song launch.

The actor also shared she is a huge admirer of Anurag Singh’s work and was ready to be even a tree in his film.

“I didn’t even have a full narration. All I knew was all these geniuses were making an amazing film and I just wanted to be a part of it so that 50 years from now, I could say I was a part of Kesari. I was so happy. I told Anurag sir, ‘Whatever film you make, I will be a tree in the background but I want to be in it,'” the Kesari actor said.

Kesari releases on March 21.