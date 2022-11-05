scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Parineeti Chopra declares she is ‘free’ days after rumoured YRF split, says nobody knows reason better than Priyanka Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra will next be seen on the big screen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka ChopraActor Parineeti Chopra says she is feeling 'free' and Priyanka Chopra knows it better. (Photo: Instagram/Parineetichopra/Priyankachopra)

Actors Parineeti Chopra and cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a social media exchange that caught the attention of their fans. Parineeti shared a new post on Instagram recently, and declared that she is now ‘free’. She cryptically added that nobody knows the reason behind her comment better than Priyanka.

In one of the photos that she shared, Parineeti is seen at a railway station with her luggage next to her. She captioned the image ‘Freee,’ and added a dove emoticon. This comes days after it was reported that Parineeti’s 11-year association Yash Raj Films’ talent agency had ended.

Check out Parineeti’s post –

 

Reacting to Parineeti’s post, Priyanka commented, ‘Yay’. Replying to her, Parineeti wrote cryptically, “I meannn. Noone knows it better than youuu.”

According to Pinkvilla, Parineeti has left YRF to explore the option of working with other talent management agencies. She had been associated with the brand even before she made her acting debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Before that, she was in the marketing and public relations division at the production house. A source had told Pinkvilla, “Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency.”

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was also handled by the inhouse talent management team of YRF, ended his association with them recently.

Parineeti will next be seen in Uunchai. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani in the lead roles. It revolves around a group of elderly friends, who decide to climb Mount Everest in honour of one of their deceased comrades. In the film, Parineeti plays the trainer who prepares the lead characters for their expedition. Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika, and will be release in theatres on November 11. She was last seen in Code Name: Tiranga.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 06:02:57 pm
