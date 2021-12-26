Parineeti Chopra says she ‘abused’ her position after early success, ‘chased money’ after taking regressive advice

scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 26, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 9:19:08 am
Parineeti Chopra reflected on mistakes. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Parineeti Chopra spoke about her career lull, which came after a promising debut with 2012’s Ishaqzaade. The actor, who appeared in three films this year, admitted to having abused her position after convincing herself that her fans would accept her in ‘mediocre’ films.

In an interview with Filmfare, Parineeti said that she received ‘regressive’ advice from people who haven’t changed with the times, and told her things like, “You need to just be sexy, you need to do songs in films, you need to just romance the hero and you need to learn how to be a heroine.”

Parineeti admitted to ‘chasing money’, but said that even with her films that now make her cringe, she doesn’t regret doing them. “I became complacent and a little less focused. That’s why this happened. That’s why I was saying okay to mediocrity. I was never overconfident. When you have five flop films, people say she has gone mad. But they’re actually just five bad decisions,” she added.

She expressed relief that she made the mistake of listening to advice like this early in her career, when she still had the chance to undo them.

In 2021, Parineeti starred in the Saina Nehwal biopic Saina, which released in theatres but didn’t leave much of an impression critically or commercially. She also starred in the critically panned Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train, and received acclaim for the long-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. After getting a token theatrical release, the film found a new audience when it arrived on streaming.

