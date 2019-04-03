Parineeti Chopra on playing Saina Nehwal: I will go on set only after learning badminton completely

Parineeti Chopra has started her prep to play ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in a biopic. The actor, last seen in Kesari, is taking training in badminton and is playing the sport every alternate day to do justice to the character. She practises from 6 am to 8 am and plans to follow the routine for the next 3-4 months until she learns the sport.

Excited to play a real character for the first time, Parineeti said, “I am actually quite excited to get into the skin of a world champion because playing a fictional character is not as exciting as playing a real character. Here, I have somebody who has extensive documentation on exactly how she plays, who she played every match in her life. Every single moment that she has ever played badminton is on screen. So, to kind of imbibe that and to learn that is really exciting for me as an actor. I wanted to do a sports biopic for a long time so this project is absolutely perfect.”

The biopic on Saina Nehwal is being directed by filmmaker Amol Gupte. Earlier it was Baaghi actor Shraddha Kapoor who was signed to play Saina on the silver screen, and she had also been taking training in badminton from the youth icon herself.

Sharing more details about her preparation for the role, Parineeti Chopra said, “My prep usually starts at 5 am because we have taken up courts where we didn’t want any kind of distraction. We start playing at 6 am till 8 am.”

“Since I am actually playing badminton to prepare myself, I have a great physio team and world-class players with me to train me and condition me. Amol sir’s team has given me all the support that I need. There is a lot of support from a huge team around me who is working around the clock to make sure that I have everything that I need to become the character. It’s really cool and I am really happy but honestly, it makes me really nervous. I have given myself at least 3- 4 months to completely learn the sport, the way I need to and only then I will go on set because I want to do justice to the film and to Saina,” continued Parineeti who feels honoured to be portraying the sports icon.

The biopic, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, is expected to hit the theaters in 2020.