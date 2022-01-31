Parineeti Chopra reveals what ‘big sis’ Priyanka Chopra means to her, showers praise on Shehnaaz Gill

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the conversation with her fans, she revealed her thoughts about some celebrities, including the likes of Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill and her big sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

When a fan asked Parineeti her thoughts about Shehnaaz, the actor sweetly responded that she admires the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s journey. Her response read, “Her journey is inspiring. And her honesty adorable.” She also tagged the TV personality, actor and singer in her response.

Parineeti on Shehnaaz Gill.

A screengrab of Parineeti's Insta story.

Later, she was asked about Priyanka Chopra, who also happens to be Parineeti’s cousin. Sharing a heartwarming reply to the same, the actor wrote, “Star for the world. Real, big sis for me. I am the eldest sibling of my brothers, so she is the ‘older sibling’ for me.”

During the AMA, Parineeti Chopra also poked fun at herself as she asked Hunarbaaz co-judge and filmmaker Karan Johar to set up a ‘rishta’ for her — “Bhala karega Johar, dhundega mera shohar” (He will do the right thing by me, he will find me the perfect groom).

In her chat with fans, Parineeti also revealed she would love to work with action star Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently seen as a judge on the Colors talent reality show Hunarbaaz.