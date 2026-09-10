‘They treated me like a baby’: Parineeti Chopra recalls shooting Shaque while pregnant

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha became parents to their first child, Neer, less than a year ago. Now, the actor is gearing up for her first project after embracing motherhood – Shaque: Trust No One. At the trailer launch of the series in Mumbai on Thursday, Parineeti revealed that she discovered her pregnancy while shooting the show in Shimla. The actor also recalled how Raghav rushed to be with her when he got the news.

When asked how she got to know that she was pregnant with her son Neer, Parineeti replied, “Raghav (husband Raghav Chadha) and I always discuss that ‘Thank God, I was pregnant on this project with these makers and not any other film and any other makers.’ This is because we didn’t know before. We found out once the shoot had already begun.”

The actor continued, “And that pressure of professionalism comes into play. You don’t want your project impacted. So, as I said, it was Godsent that it was Sid, Rensil sir and Sapna (Sapna Malhotra, producer) who were the makers here. I had to have that conversation midway through the show. We were already in Shimla and Chail in very, very challenging locations. And I had to give them this news.”

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‘I stayed on the set to avoid travel’

However, the film’s team laughed and said that they already knew about the happy news. “I didn’t even finish my conversation and they said, ‘Humko toh pehle se hi pata tha’ (laughs). They assured me, ‘Just don’t worry about anything.’ They really treated me like a baby, pun intended! They treated me with such gentle hands. I saw this team come alive creatively. They made changes in the action sequences, so that I was comfortable without destroying anything creatively,” she said.

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At the event, Parineeti Chopra also revisited the time they had to shoot at challenging locations, but the makers made the process easy for her. “This is where you get lucky because not everybody will do this. We were shooting in these bungalows and crazy locations. These locations were really far away. They arranged for me to stay on set so that I don’t need to travel on those winding, mountainous roads every day, which was like an hour of travel, to and fro.”

The actor further added, “They made arrangements for me to live on set, so that I can just come, shoot and get my rest. I felt blessed to have people like that. I saw Rensil sir make changes. Any other director would have said, ‘I am not going to do this’. But he helped me out so much that I never felt guilty for a single day. I felt cared for and nurtured that woman needs at that time.”

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‘Raghav ran to Shimla to be with me’

Parineeti further revealed that her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, immediately travelled to Shimla to see her after learning about her pregnancy. “Raghav, being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me. My mom and mother-in-law and even my brothers also visited me. Everyone must have thought ‘Parineeti ki poori family aa jaati hai kya shooting pe?!’ We also joked that it was Neer’s debut, along with my debut (on the web). Hence, it’s going to be the most special show for me always,” she concluded.

About Shaque

Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Shaque: Trust No One has been produced by Alchemy Films. The Netflix show has an ensemble led by Parineeti Chopra, marking her series debut. Besides Parineeti, the show also features Anup Soni, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Harleen Sethi.