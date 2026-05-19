Inside Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Kejriwal carried groom on shoulders, Priyanka’s mom told to delete pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding in Udaipur was one of the most closely guarded celebrity weddings in recent years. Now, singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who conducted the couple’s wedding rituals, has shared several behind-the-scenes details from the ceremony — including how guests were asked to delete photos and how political leaders danced with the groom during the baraat.

Ankit shared the first-person account during the premiere episode of his YouTube channel, Voice of Vows. He described the wedding as an extremely private affair with unprecedented security arrangements.

Recalling the wedding celebrations at The Leela Palace Udaipur, Ankit revealed that the security arrangements around the ceremony were extremely strict because paparazzi were constantly trying to capture glimpses of the festivities.

“The wedding day at the Leela Palace, Udaipur. The security was insane. Paparazzi from every other outlet were tracking every move,” he recalled.

Ankit also shared that he travelled to Udaipur on the same flight as the bride and groom. According to him, the baraat later arrived at the venue on boats from across the lake.

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“I was in the same flight in which Raghav ji and Parineeti ji travelled for their wedding to Udaipur. They were the first ones to come out and then we all followed. The baraat came from Taj hotel across the water on boats.”

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Despite the grandeur of the celebrations, the wedding venue functioned almost like a sealed fortress, he said.

“It was majestic but inside it was a fortress. No photos, no videos. Even Priyanka Chopra’s mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone. That’s how serious they were about the sanctity of the wedding. We conducted the pheras in exactly one hour and 20 minutes. It wasn’t just chanting, it was a conversation,” he added.

‘Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal carried Raghav Chadha on their shoulders’

Ankit also recalled seeing Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal enthusiastically participating in the wedding celebrations.

“I looked out and saw Bhagwant Mann ji, CM of Punjab, and Arvind Kejriwal ji then. They weren’t just guests, they were like family, the best men of the groom, dancing, carrying Raghav ji on their shoulders,” he said.

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The priest further shared that Parineeti had planned a special surprise for Raghav during her bridal entry.

“Parineeti ji had a surprise too. She entered to a song she had recorded herself specifically for Raghav ji. It was a surprise for him too,” he shared.

He also spoke about the emotional atmosphere during the ceremony and how guests reacted after understanding the meaning behind the wedding rituals.

“And then the jaimala happened where I conducted the jaimala on beautiful mantras followed by the pheras. The pheras were beautiful. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” he said.

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After the ceremony, several high-profile guests came up to him to praise the way the rituals had been explained, Ankit recalled.

“Bhagwant Mann ji, Arvind Kejriwal ji and Aditya Thakur ji, they all came up to me and were saying this is the first time we have actually understood the meaning behind pheras. There were a lot of celebrities in that wedding,” he added.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at The Leela Palace Udaipur. The couple later welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, on October 19, 2025.